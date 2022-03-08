Mermaids making a splash at St. Augustine Aquarium

Check out the mermaids Saturday for a special meet and greet or snorkel session

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — There's still time to squeeze in some family fun before the kids head back to school, starting this weekend at the St. Augustine Aquarium.

Saturday mermaids, Clover and Coral will be at the aquarium for a special meet and greet.

“We live in the Atlantic ocean and we go through a secret tunnel to get here. So at the end of the day, we go home and whenever we’re needed and we need to make some kids happy we come through that tunnel," Clover said.

"I’m super excited when I get to interact with people, especially kids. They like to know if we’re friends with sharks. We are friends with sharks. Sharks are very friendly," Coral said.

The St. Augustine Aquarium provides guided tours, getting you up close and personal with Florida marine life.

“We’ll help you touch starfish and horseshoe crabs, you’ll see sea horses we have a Florida reef with 80 colorful Florida reef fish. There’s a shark habitat where you can do shark feedings and touchings and we have a sting ray habitat to do feeding and touchings as well," Co-Owner, Kathy Hiester said.

Tickets to the aquarium can be purchased online by clicking here.