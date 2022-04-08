Catty Shack Ranch holding back-to-school special

August 13-14 free child admission with the purchase of one adult ticket.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Whether you're a returning customer or a newcomer, the Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary is always evolving.

“Pardon our dust because we’re in the middle of a huge construction project. Renovation throughout the whole park. New habitats 8 big new areas that means new pools, new cabins," Executive Director, Curt LoGiudice said.

LoGiudice says improvements are all thanks to the guest who support Catty Shack.

“It all takes people coming out to enjoy the animals of course because that’s what funds us," LoGiudice said.

If you're looking to keep the kids busy during the last few weeks of summer, Catty Shack is open every day from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. but LoGiudice says guests will want to check out Friday and Saturday evenings for more activity.

“During the daytime, you get to see the animals but you don’t see a lot of the activity. At nighttime, that’s when the activities going on that’s when we feed the animals," LoGiudice said. When people come out they get to see every animal’s behavior and capabilities of how they’re going to eat and what they eat on a daily basis.”