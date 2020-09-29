The Buzz: Barbie releases 'Vote' doll ahead of November Election

Mattel is relaunching its ‘shero’ doll featuring activist and actress Yara Shahidi.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A new Barbie doll will hit store shelves ahead of the November election encouraging you to exercise your right to vote.

Here’s the Buzz: Mattel is relaunching its ‘shero’ doll featuring activist and actress Yara Shahidi, but the doll is getting a fashion makeover.

The Barbie sports a T-shirt with “Vote.” Mattel says this doll will be available to ship Oct. 9, just in time for election day.

You can find a full election guide here. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5.

#Voice2Vote: The November election will be here before you know it!! The deadline to register is Oct. 5 in FL and GA. Here is a step by step guide, explaining how to register in less than two minutes! #GMJ @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/w7eFNXqGxZ — Brooks Baptiste (@brooksbaptiste) September 29, 2020

The Weakest Link returns Tuesday night

The Weakest Link returns to NBC Tuesday after nearly 17 years away from the big screen. Jayne Lynch will host the reboot of the show.

Here’s the Buzz: The hit game show gives contestants the chance to win $1 million. Like in the pasts, eight people join to answer questions voting out the so called “weakest link” for underperforming while growing the pot of winnings in the bank.

Don’t worry, you’ll still be able to hear the infamous phrase “You are the weakest link, goodbye.”

You can catch The Weakest Link Tuesday at 8 p.m. on NBC 12.

City bans junk food in checkout aisles

Some may have faced the so-called quarantine 15, but one city is enacting a new law to help people avoid it.

Here’s the Buzz: Berkeley, California is making it illegal for stores to sell junk food in checkout aisles.

Instead of selling candy bars or soda, stores will be required to put healthy snacks, like fresh fruit or granola bars on display, according to TODAY.