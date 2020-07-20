Voice 2 Vote: How to register to vote in less than two minutes

The deadline to update your voter registration and information is Monday if you’re planning to cast your vote in the Florida primary election.
But don't panic, the process is simple and takes less than two minutes to complete.
During the primary election on August 18, registered members of political parties can vote for their respective party candidates or nominees.
But because Florida is a closed primary state, independent voters can only cast their ballot to vote on county judges, school board members and local referendums because they are non-partisan.
To register or update your voter registration, click here.
