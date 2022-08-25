Surge of women registering to vote reported in some states after overturning of Roe v. Wade. What about Florida?

First Coast News looked into voter registration data in relation to a specific hot-button issue: the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The clock is ticking. You have until midnight Tuesday night to register to vote.

Florida is just over four weeks away from its general election where voters will choose the next governor and the winners in many statewide and local races.

Thousands of people have registered to vote in Duval County since June 24, 2022, when Roe V. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, according to Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan. But how many more people registering to vote are women?

The New York Times reports 70 percent of newly registered voters in Kansas were women one week after Roe v. Wade was overturned. This surge of women registering to vote isn't quite the case in Florida. Reportedly only two percent more women registered to vote after the court's decision was leaked.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, 165 more women registered to vote than men, according to numbers from Hogan. However, Hogan says this doesn't actually tell us much because there's always a rise in people registering to vote before an election and overall there are more women registered than men in Duval County already.

Hogan wasn't able to look back at data from previous years in order to compare numbers before deadline.

First Coast News also talked with Nubian Roberts who works to 'get out the vote' with the voting rights group Florida Rising. She says women are more likely to stop and talk to them when they're registering people to vote.

"Just in general we register more women to vote," Roberts said. "It's just what it is in Duval County."

According to Hogan's numbers, 4,673 women registered to vote in Duval County since June 24 and 4,508 men registered to vote. He says it's normal before an election for many more people to register.

Florida Rising has been working to 'get out the vote' in unique ways that energize young people.

"We want to get young people excited and more focused on being there," Roberts said. "The first day of voting, come Tuesday. Let's get it poppin'."

Recently Florida Rising held a screening of The Woman King and registered people to vote there. The event sold out. Other events include a game night and an event on October 20 called 'Twerk Out The Vote.'

Roberts says these kinds of fun, educational events are important because she's witnessed confusion over who is eligible to vote.

"I ran into a neighbor in Brentwood and he was on my list of folks who are okay to be able to vote, like it was okay for me to talk to him," she began. "His name was on our list. When I went to talk to him, he told me that he was not able to vote."

Roberts wants to make sure people know their precinct may have changed since the last time they voted if they didn't vote in the most recent election. Officials with the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office say this is because of redistricting.

Roberts says her organization hasn't been able to go back into high schools to register people to vote as much as they were able to before the pandemic.