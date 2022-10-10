Race for Jacksonville's next sheriff heats up, local faith leaders upset with recent messaging from candidates

A T.K. Waters campaign ad says Lakesha Burton did not pay her property taxes. We verified the accusation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some say the Jacksonville sheriff race between Lakesha Burton and T.K. Waters has gotten nasty.

Faith leaders held a news conference Monday to discuss their frustration with the political nature of the sheriff race and the tone of the campaigns.

"This is toxic to our city. We got young people dying. We've got people underserved in our communities. People are going to have to relate to the very sheriff's department and they're watching this." said John Newman, one of the leaders at Monday news conference.

Waters dug up Burton's past arrest history, something she has addressed publicly.

"At the age of 11 to 14 years old, I was sexually abused, which caused my life to spiral out of control." Burton said.

"I experienced drugs, alcohol, promiscuity, homelessness and hopelessness and I was even arrested before."

He's also accused her of potentially violating campaign laws.

The third accusation alleges Burton failed to pay property taxes?

The Duval County Property Appraiser, Jerry Holland, clarified this allegation. He says there was a past due balance on Burton's account in 2015, but it was an error by the mortgage company, not Burton, and the issue was resolved.

"About the taxes, it's a lie. I know T.K. Waters and I was disappointed because we're colleagues, but at the end of the day the fact that we're talking about the negative ads and not what the real concern is in our city is a disservice to our voters and the citizens of the city," Burton told First Coast News on Monday.

TK Waters declined to be interviewed for this report. His campaign provided the following statement:

"It's just another hypocritical political stunt by Lakesha Burton who was the first person to attack other candidates in the primary and the general. The truth about her criminal past and tax issues must really be impacting her campaign. Voters should really be wondering what they will learn about her next.”

The faith leaders at Monday's news conference said they want to see change.