Voter registration deadline in Florida is Tuesday

If you still haven't registered to vote or you want to change your party affiliation before the general election, you'll need to do that by Oct. 11.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We're just about a month away from the November general election, also known as the midterm election being the midpoint of the president's four-year term in office.

Here in Florida, voters will choose candidates to fill various local, county, state and national offices. This includes U.S. senator, U.S. representative and Florida governor.

If you haven't registered to vote in Florida, there's still time — but the deadline is fast approaching.

In order to be able to cast a ballot on Nov. 8 — or via the mail or early voting — you must be registered to vote by Oct. 11. Thankfully, registering to vote online is easy.

You will need a few things on hand when you do:

Your Florida driver's license or Florida ID card issued by the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles

The issued date of your state-issued driver's license or ID card

And the last four digits of your Social Security Number

If you don't have all of the above information handy, you can also prefill the online voter registration application form, print it out, sign it and then mail or deliver your completed voter registration application to your county supervisor of elections office.

You can find a list of those offices here.