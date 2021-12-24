Tacos and beer: New San Marco brewery whips up a combo you'll always say 'yes' to

At San Marco's new brewery Tepeyolot Cerveceria on Kings Avenue, everything you crunch and sip is made in-house.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — How many times do you say you need tacos and beer? There's a new spot on the block whipping up this beloved combo.

At San Marco's new brewery Tepeyolot Cerveceria on Kings Avenue, everything you crunch and sip is made in-house. Owner Luis Melarejo says their sopes are a big favorite.

"We make them from scratch," he said. "We use masa which is like corn flour. We use one of our beers, some spices in the actual dough mix. It's a little doughy, a little crispy. On top of that we put refried beans, steak, chicken or chorizo or mushrooms if you're a vegetarian. It's pretty filling, and it's really good."

To go with that, there's an Aztec nectar made in the microbrewery in the back of the restaurant.

"Our IPA with agave," Melarejo explained. "So it gives it a nice sweetness. It makes it really easy drinking for an IPA."

Chicken tacos are another big favorite.

"It's a homemade chipotle marinade, so it's got a little bit of a kick to it, nothing crazy," Melarejo said.

It's Christmas time and Tepeyolot Cerveceria has a Christmas origin story.

"About 10 years ago, I got a little homebrew kit for Christmas," Melarejo said. "It's been a ride ever since."