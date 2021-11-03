No player interaction among other COVID-19 protocols at The Players

No fist bumps or autographs at the 2021 The Players Championship in order to reduce contact.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — It’s tee time! The Players Championship is back.

The start of the championship in 2020 was quite possibly the last normal day before everything started shutting down in Florida. Now, The Players Championship is adapting to the times.

Masks are required inside and outside at TPC Sawgrass at all times. Exceptions include medical conditions that make wearing a mask difficult, children under the age of 2, and while actively eating or drinking.

When you get to TPC Sawgrass, you will have to answer a health questionnaire and have your temperature taken.

All tickets are digital to reduce contact. Also to reduce contact, no fist bumps, autographs or high fives with the players this year.

Eating and drinking is prohibited within 10 feet of the rope line. Masks must be worn at all times in that area, even when you have food or drink with you.

Don’t expect it to look like previous years with packed crowds. The Players is only allowing 20% of maximum expected capacity, which is a flexible number.

In previous years, anywhere from 150,000 to 200,000 people went to The Players over the course of a week. Twenty percent of that is about 40,000, which was at times what they saw here in one day!

If you're one of those lucky 40,000 people to attend, you’ll notice more signs around the course reminding you to keep your mask on and practice social distancing. Follow the rules or you could get kicked out.