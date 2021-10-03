Ways to Watch the 2021 Players Championship

Watch parties at local restaurants. The PLAYERS Day at The Yards. Not everyone can be at TPC Sawgrass in 2021, but there's plenty of ways to still get in the spirit

With a 20-percent limited capacity, not everyone will be allowed on the grounds at TPC Sawgrass for The Players Championship in 2021. So, in conjunction with local businesses, the PGA Tour has come up with a variety of ways for fans to still get in the "The Players Championship spirit."

Players Championship Watch Parties

Several local restaurants will be serving up food and drink specials all week in honor of The Players Championship, while also giving away TPC swag and prizes. The following restaurants will be participating:

V Pizza (Palm Valley)

Head out to V Pizza & Julep in Palm Valley during THE PLAYERS Championship! Enjoy happy hour during the week from 3-6 pm featuring nightly drink specials including $1 off drafts, $2 off wine and classic cocktails and $20 off reserve whiskies. All customers will have the chance to win exclusive merchandise from THE PLAYERS!

Margaritaville Beach Hotel

Don't miss out! Head to Margaritaville Beach Hotel on Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12 for THE PLAYERS Championship Takeover! Stop by for food and drink specials and your chance to win prizes from THE PLAYERS prizes!

ABBQ

Head out to ABBQ in Atlantic Beach during THE PLAYERS Championship to enjoy food and drink specials all week long! Customers will also have the opportunity to win one-of-a-kind prizes from THE PLAYERS. Friday through Sunday, fans can try their luck on a golf simulator which will be set up in their large backyard! Located on Atlantic Blvd, just blocks from the Beaches Town Center.

ABBQ's Players Fan Fare Menu begins on Tuesday, March 9, and runs through Sunday, March 14. Selections include pork mac n' cheese bites and chii cheese fries, among others. ABBQ is also excited to be partnering with Kingmaker Brewing for a Smokehouse Sessions Draft that will debut this weekend. They'll also feature their Frozen Transfusion cocktail.

Hoptinger (5 Points & Jacksonville Beach)

Join us at both Hoptinger locations (Five Points and Jacksonville Beach) to enjoy THE PLAYERS Championship during tournament week! Enjoy nightly drink specials featuring $5 Watery Grave (specialty cocktail) and $3 select local beers. Stop by for your chance to win merchandise from THE PLAYERS!

Southern Swells

Come on out to Southern Swells Brewing Co. for THE PLAYERS Championship Takeover! Enjoy specials throughout the week and watch the tournament broadcast. Our tournament-week specials include:

Tuesday – THE PLAYERS Championship Bingo

Wednesday – $2 off all Crowlers

Thursday – $1 off all pints

Friday & Saturday – $5 Karate in the Garage during the tournament broadcast

Sunday – $5 Karatemosa (Karate in the Garage with OJ)

The Yards

THE PLAYERS fan experience is coming to The Yards on Saturday, March 13. With limited tickets available for this year’s championship, THE PLAYERS has teamed up with The Yards to create an event like no other. Play The Yards’ newly transformed 12-hole course, take a swing at The Backyard Challenge and enjoy food and drinks from 3 Palms Grille. Proceeds from the day will benefit First Tee – North Florida.

Blue Sky

Join on us Thursday, March 11 for THE PLAYERS Championship takeover at Blue Sky! All golfers will be able to compete for from THE PLAYERS prizes throughout the day!

Windsor Parke Golf Club

Can’t make THE PLAYERS Championship this year? Join us on Wednesday, March 10 for THE PLAYERS Takeover at Windsor Parke Golf Club. Attendees will have the opportunity to come out, play golf and compete for a variety of sought-after prizes from THE PLAYERS throughout the day!

Eagle Harbor

Join us Tuesday, March 9 and Wednesday, March 10, for THE PLAYERS Championship trivia at Eagle Harbor! Winners will receive special prizes from THE PLAYERS! Reservations are required for trivia each night.

Deercreek*

Members! Come out Sunday, March 14 and enjoy THE PLAYERS Championship Takeover at Deercreek Country Club! Enjoy golf, food and the chance to win PLAYERS Championship gear!

Ponte Vedra Inn & Club*

Members of Ponte Vedra Inn & Club will help celebrate THE PLAYERS and the Club’s own unique history by holding the “1928 Challenge” on the par-3, 9th Hole of the resort's newly renovated Ocean Course on Friday, March 12. In honor of the year the club opened (1928), golfers will attempt to hit their approach shots on the course’s original island hole, to within 192.8 inches. The player in each group who hits it closest to the hole within that distance will win prizes from THE PLAYERS.

San Jose Country Club*

The PLAYERS Championship Takevoer is coming to San Jose Country Club on Saturday, March 13. An outdoor extravaganza featuring Wine and Dine on 9, Tacos on 12 and Sawgrass Splashes. Enjoy a beautiful day with friends watching THE PLAYERS on our 12’x7’ LED Screen followed by live music from Kenny B. to finish the night. Get a free SAM Putt Lab fitting from our Director of Instruction and First Assistant Professional. Reach out to your local San Jose Country Club member for an exclusive invite!

*Private Club - Members Only

The restaurants and golf courses will have an extensive set of COVID-19 health and safety measures in place to provide a safe and quality experience. For more information, please visit the participating restaurant and golf course websites.

The PLAYERS Day at The Yards

The newest addition to the Sawgrass community, Northeast Florida's only 12-hole golf course will have watch parties Thursday thru Sunday at their 3 Palms Grille on-site, including Sunday brunch.

But on Saturday, March 13, they're kicking it up a notch. Keeping with the charitable nature of THE PLAYERS Championship, proceeds from every tee time made that day and from an additional “Backyard Challenge” will benefit First Tee - North Florida. The Backyard Challenge will be a 100-yard shot over water where fans who hit the green will all be entered into a drawing for incredible prizes including a flat screen television, gift certificates, merchandise from THE PLAYERS and The Yards, and rounds of golf at The Yards. Participants who hit a shot inside 10 feet of the pin will receive a $25 voucher to The Yards and anyone hitting a hole-in-one will enter a separate drawing for a 2021 membership at The Yards.

Tee times are available online at www.playtheyards.com/theplayers or by calling the Golf Shop at 904.395.2101

Every Shot Live

Fans have the opportunity to livestream their favorite golfer's entire round using the PGA Tour's "Every Shot Live" platform. Over 740 hours of footage and 31,000 camera shots are expected to be used over four rounds.

Every Shot Live is free for all fans on Thursday. Remaining rounds are free for PGA Tour Live and NBC Sports Gold subscribers. In addition, for 2019-20 ticket purchasers of THE PLAYERS, the PGA TOUR has worked with its partners to offer a one-week trial of PGA TOUR LIVE so that fans who would have otherwise been able to attend the event can follow all the action throughout the duration of the week. Past ticket purchasers who qualify for the free one-week trial of PGA TOUR LIVE will be notified via email on Monday, March 8, with directions on how to sign up.