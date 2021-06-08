Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp return to full capacity crowds

Starting June 8, 121 Financial Ballpark will be back at full capacity for the first time since 2019.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Let’s play ball! Starting Tuesday, capacity restrictions will be lifted at 121 Financial Ballpark,

It is really going to feel like the 2019 season. The Jumbo Shrimp are back to full capacity, meaning more than 11,000 seats will be available for fans.

There are still tickets available for every game this week. Team spokesperson Scott Kornberg says they expect big crowds for the end of the week games.

Jumbo Shrimp are welcoming the Norfolk Tides to town for a six-game series for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday.

We've seen what the stands look like at 45 percent capacity this season. It’s just not the same with fewer than 5,000 fans.

The remaining COVID-19 protocols include masks optional though encouraged for people who are not vaccinated.

No update on when players and fans will be allowed to interact again.

Social distancing is still encouraged. You’ll also find hand sanitizer around the stadium.