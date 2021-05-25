Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp loosening some COVID restrictions at games

From no season in 2020 to a home run in 2021, the Jumbo Shrimp are back and are making masks optional as of May 25.

It’s a big step back to normal.

Jumbo Shrimp are following CDC guidelines and making masks optional at games and events! From silence in 2020 to a home run season in 2021, the Jumbo Shrimp are bouncing back.

Spokesperson Scott Kornberg says the fans have all helped them create a safe comeback.

"The fact that we were able to A. have a baseball season, B. have a season as the AAA affiliate of the Miami Marlins, and C. have them back and share it with fans in the ballpark safely," Kornberg said. "That’s just been amazing.”

Some restrictions remain in place: No fan player interaction, social distancing, and 45% capacity.

“The thing is constantly evolving," Kornberg said. "We want to make sure that everybody who comes to our ballpark isn’t just having a great time but they feel safe and they are safe in doing so.”

Ticket sales are going well. Kornberg says they’re sold out Thursday, Friday, Saturday with a hand full of tickets available Sunday.

The next round of home games will be in June and they’ll be back at full capacity! Those tickets go on sale on May 26.

”Feels great! I mean obviously, we didn’t have baseball at all last season so anything is better than that," says Kornberg.