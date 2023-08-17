How is the heat impacting tourism in St. Augustine?

Some travelers say they're choosing not to vacation in cities with scorching temperatures worldwide.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — If you've been rethinking your outdoor activities or even your vacation amid extreme heat, you're not alone.

Some travelers say they're choosing not to vacation in cities with scorching temperatures worldwide. Tourists add nearly $4 billion to St. Johns County and their spending supports more than 32,000 jobs, according to the county's Visitors and Convention Bureau.

Businesses in the nation's oldest city are taking steps to make sure customers and staff are comfortable and safe from the heat.

Many reenactors are dressed authentically to tell St. Augustine's history. In places like the Old Jail, they weren't wearing flip-flops and tank tops in 1891. Entertainment Manager Heather Quinn at Old Town Trolley Tours says they've made changes because of the heat.

"We did have to make some adjustments for our cast members," Quinn said. "That really does not affect the guest experience, but they're able to cool down a little more. Just adjusting the tour time so the casts are able to take a longer break to cool down in the air conditioning."

Quinn says they have a water refill station and guests are reminded to hydrate and eat snacks. Trolley drivers can be heard reminding customers to hydrate with electrolytes.

On St. George Street, visitors seek refuge from the sun inside shops like Stay Sunny Surf Boutique.

"I had a lady to come in, she was wearing a short sleeve shirt and she bought a dress just so she could get out of that short sleeve," said shop owner Ashlie Weisel.

Weisel says cranking up the air conditioning is worth it to make customers feel comfortable. Workers at several ice cream shops say people seem to be avoiding the ice cream-melting temperatures outside.

"It's too hot to have milk in your system," said Alyssa Todd, the manager at an ice cream shop on St. George Street. "It's definitely too hot to be going to SeaWorld and going to the beach and stuff."

Todd says it's not their busy season. She's ready for 'Nights of Lights' already.

Tourists who are out braving the heat, like Angelica Buck and Adriano Canfield, are from upstate New York and say they are not used to this type of Florida heat, but are staying prepared with sunscreen and doing what they need to do because their visit is worth it.

"We're here visiting our nana and grandpa," said Canfield.

Find heat safety tips from the CDC here.