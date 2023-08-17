'He's clinching hard' | Jacksonville man recounts humiliation of police cavity search on the street in front of family

"He's clenching hard, he's got something up there," the JSO officer said as he strip-searched the man's buttocks looking for drugs. He found none.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ronnie Reed says the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office changed his life and not for the better. Last year, he was strip-searched by police officers after being accused of selling cocaine.

However, officers didn't find drugs or money on him. The whole encounter happened on a public street in front of his family.

"It's [been] a year of struggle," Reed, 46, said Thursday during an interview with First Coast News, On Your Side. "A year of mental torture. A year of mental imbalance."

Since Reed's arrest, he said he's lost his job and car. Nowadays, he finds himself trying to keep his head above water. The case sparked an administrative investigation at JSO.

On Sept. 9, 2022, police body camera video shows an officer putting Reed in handcuffs. Reed said he was outside having a beer after work when the officer approached him. The video shows Reed asking the officer what they were looking for. The officer didn't answer and "just relax" as he was putting the father in handcuffs.

An arrest report shows an undercover officer gave a homeless man $20 to buy drugs. The report alleges that officers witnessed the homeless man and Reed interact. Authorities said the buyer returned with crack cocaine in hand. That's when JSO went after Reed, but they didn't find money or drugs on him. A second body camera video shows a police officer putting on gloves and then unbuttoning his pants, searching his private area and backside. Reed can be heard telling the police officer he is 'doing too much' but their response was 'No I'm not'. Reed even suggested doing the search at the jail.

Police officers believed Reed was selling drugs near a gas station on the 3000 block of Phillips Highway. The second video showcased more police officers and Reed's family can be heard in the background. At one point, they told him to turn around and he's told to lean forward. The man's backside is exposed.

Nowadays, Reed said he feels like he can't be alone in public anymore. He suggested having a walking partner when out.

"I definitely feel some type of way not being able to go get my grandchild a Blop Pop from the store and not feel like I can't do it on my own," Reed said. "To feel like I need somebody to walk with me."

In April, Jacksonville attorney Curtis Falgatter, who is not representing anyone in this case, told First Coast News, On Your Side he has never seen a strip search like this in public. He described the arrest as unusual. Falgatter believes this procedure was more of a cavity search. He said that requires a warrant. Plus, that kind of search is conducted at the Duval County Jail.

"You know, when you arrest someone you can certainly pat him down and see if they got any weapons or any drugs on him," Fallgatter said. "But, starting to do body strip searches is not the norm."