How you can help relief efforts in Maui on the First Coast

Wondering how you can help those effected by the wildfires in Hawaii? Here are some ways to donate.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A week after a devastating wildfire demolished the historic town of Lahaina, killing more than 100 people, recovery efforts in Maui are ongoing.

Here's how you can help from home.

The Red Cross

The Red Cross has disaster workers on the ground in Hawaii. The organization has established shelters on Maui, where thousands of people sought refuge from the fires.

The Red Cross has also opened a shelter on Oahu for displaced tourists and Maui residents.

These shelters provide evacuees a safe place to stay, food and emotional support. The Red Cross will also aid in disaster relief once it is safe to do so.

Here's how you can support their effort:

Go to redcross.org to donate online (or click here).

Call 1-800-733-2767 to make a donation over the phone

Text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Kahului Corps Community Center in Hawaii has provided meals for thousands of evacuees at the Red Cross shelter.

They are providing shelter and "emotional and spiritual care" to those in need.