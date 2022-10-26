Haunted by history: Jekyll Island Ghost and Ghouls tours go through Halloween

Jekyll Island Ghost and Ghouls tour will take you on a family friendly ghost tour with real stories of the people who lived and died on the island.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Do you feel the chill in the air… or are those goosebumps? Spooky season is here.

History haunts Jekyll Island. Check it out for yourself on Jekyll Island’s Gilded Age Ghost and Ghouls Tour going on through Halloween. It is all based on true stories.

The island was once the winter retreat of the world’s richest families like the Vanderbilts and Rockefellers. On the tour, you’ll visit the historic cottages and storytellers in costume will play the characters who really used to live here.

“My name is Ernest Grob. I was the superintendent of the Jekyll Island club for 42 years.”

“By the time the doctor arrived, mother had died. Right here on Jekyll Island at Indian Mound Cottage.”

The Gilded Age Ghost and Ghouls tour is full of these stories. Some of what happened here, feels like it really did stay here decades later.

“It explores some of the darker sides of the Jekyll Island especially the club. Lots of unusual happenings," said Director of Historic Resources Tom Alexander.

While shooting video of the cottages, some strange things occured.

At Moss Cottage, in my video appeared a green light and reflection near a desk.

At Indian Oaks Cottage, another green light appeared outside the home and only showing up in my video.

While on #JekyllIsland shooting video for the ghost tour story, this happened.



Can I confirm that this was paranormal activity? No.

Did it feel spooky? Yes.



Watch #GMJ for more. pic.twitter.com/9yppKQiRw1 — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) October 26, 2022

Sure, this could be a manipulation of the light or reflection of something. Or could it be something else? I am not the first person to have these sort of experiences while on the island.

Staff will be sharing their encounters on the tour.

“I went upstairs to open the building and I saw a small piece of paper on the floor. I went to pick it up and I saw something move out of the corner of my eye so I quickly turned and looked over and I see a figure of an old lady just staring at me," Alexander said. He was in Indian Oaks Cottage, a place people say is haunted by Almira Rockefeller who died there.

Jekyll Island is such a beautiful place. It's no wonder some of the people who died here would want to stick around.