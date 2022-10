The tribute to Andrew Jackson is now wearing a pumpkin head mask and cape, as seen Friday on Water Street in Downtown Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A statue of the man Jacksonville is named after is now dressed in the spirit of the season.

The statue of the 7th president, who never visited the area, has been a source of controversy and has been vandalized in the past.