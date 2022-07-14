'Women at Werk' host grand opening of new co-working space in downtown Jacksonville

The ribbon-cutting ceremony starts on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with a reception to follow.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thursday is the grand opening of a new co-working space in Downtown Jacksonville, ‘Women at Werk’.

The owner, Stephanie Jones, says the concept of Women at Werk began years ago when she first moved to town.

“Instead of complaining about not having access to new connections, new relationships, where to network I just said well let me just create something,” Jones said.

What started out as quarterly dinner parties, turned into yearly empowerment conferences and is now a permanent home for female entrepreneurs.

“Everything that I have kind of built out of Women at Werk was with the intention of filling gaps, gaps that I experienced, gaps that I’ve heard from our audience, and just be a lot more intentional with something that’s tangible,” Jones said.

Jones says the space allows women to build their businesses while building relationships with others.

“People can physically come to a space and see where Women at Werk is housed they can physically get practical strategies from coming to a class or co-working so the intent is to be intentional,” Jones said.

The space provides a co-working lounge, conference room, private offices, and a photography studio. Jones says the space can also be rented out for events.

“You can do a day pass whether you just need it for the day and then we have co-working memberships that are monthly. That if you only need it for a couple of days, a couple of weeks then you have something that kind of covers the gambit,” Jones said.

To check out the space in person head to 45 W Bay St Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for the ribbon cutting with a reception to follow.