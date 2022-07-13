Jacksonville native creates PBS travel series 'Fly Brother'

A special screening of season 2 will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Cookbook Restaurant in Springfield.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Born and raised in Jacksonville, Ernest White ll started a travel blog called 'Fly Brother'.

"I was living overseas at the time. I was focused on being a writer," White said.

White says after much convincing from friends, he decided to turn the blog into a TV series.

“I was able to really connect with my community of destination and other journalists to pull together the stories that we were covering," White said."We filmed over the course of about 3 years from 2017 into 2020."

In season one, white takes viewers to 11 different countries. He says while adventure and food are key to travel shows, there's something that sets his Fly Brother apart from the rest.

“Really the focus is on the kinds of relationships you build with people when you get out of your comfort zone," White said. “Diversity is not about the separation it’s about the different ways we do the same things the different ways we eat, that we dance that we engage with each other that we laugh."

White says he hopes his show helps people from all across the world connect with one another.

“Travel is key to a new life it’s the key to transformation and it allows you to think outside the box to be the new and bigger self if you want to be you can be a fly brother, a fly sister a fly sibling whatever you want to call it. You can just expand and that’s what we want people to see in their lives that they have the opportunity," White said.

White is hosting a special screening for the community to check out episodes from season two. Stop by The Cookbook Restaurant in Springfield, Thursday at 7 p.m. for the screening and meet and greet.

