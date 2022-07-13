"We'll never forget": Hilliard restaurant honors fallen Nassau Deputy Joshua Moyers

There's something new on the wall that you'll notice when you first walk into R & R Wings - A tribute to fallen Nassau County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Moyers.

HILLIARD, Fla — A hometown restaurant is honoring a hometown hero.

"It took quite a bit to get it all put together," said restaurant owner Raythal Gordon. "But we wanted to do something to honor him and not forget the sacrifice that he made for us."

Now displayed at R & R Wings is part of Moyers's uniform, flag and a memorial. Moyers was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Callahan last September. He was 29 years old.

"Josh was quintessential Nassau County, Hilliard, Florida young man," said Alan Pope. "I've known him since he was a baby. He went to school with my daughters. Nothing but utmost respect for him and his family."

Alan and Carol Pope are regulars at R & R Wings.

"They really are about the community here and you'll see a lot of things in here that portray the people in our community," Carol Pope said.

The entrance hallway to the restaurant has rows of framed photos of local veterans.

"This is my daddy," one woman said, pointing to a photo. "He was a World War II veteran."

Gordon didn't know Moyers personally, but says the tragedy of his death touched him. He says since Friday when the tribute to Moyers went up, families have brought in their children to show them.

"I just think it's important that we remember our real heroes," Gordon said. "You come in here and you see Derrick Henry, you see pictures of Tim Tebow, but they're just entertainment heroes; we need to remember the heroes who sacrificed their lives for us every day. And that's why it was important to us."

The manhunt for the man accused of killing Moyers in September lasted five days and new evidence just came out in the case last month. Learn more about the case here.

Thank you to the Moyers Family & Ivy for allowing us to do this, It’s such a honor for us to pay tribute to our local... Posted by R & R Wings on Friday, July 8, 2022