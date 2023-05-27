Cool Zoo is back on GMJ to share efforts on conservation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — GMJ got a lot cuter and fuzzier Saturday morning as animals from Cool Zoo joined the show. Jim Deberry of Cool Zoo brought a lemur, monkey, sloth, kangaroo and alligator on the show to share efforts on conservation as well as information about these exotic animals. Cool Zoo is based in Orlando and has over 400 species and 4,000 animals that are cared for at their wildlife sanctuary. Soon Cool Zoo will move into their new facility on International Drive in the heart of the tourism center of Orlando.