Swazzle joins GMJ to discuss Enchantment Con

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Enchantment Con is a unique new convention, think pop-up theme park and dark ride as a con! This show brings together a showcase inspired by HALL of HEROES themes into one event taking place at the World Golf Village Renaissance Resort hotel and convention center in St Augustine, FL May 27-28, 2023. Puppets (and their puppeteers) from Swazzle as well as Cool Zoo joined GMJ to help promote the event. Swazzle is a California-based puppet company that has constructed custom puppets for film, television, new media and the stage. Some notable projects include the Netflix series Waffles and Mochi, Showtime series Kidding staring Jim Carrey, Comedy Central’s Crank Yankers and The Little Mermaid Live on ABC. Cool Zoo is a wildlife sanctuary based out of Orlando and features more than 4,000 animals. For more information about Enchantment Con visit: https://www.enchantmentcon.com/