Blue Zone to host kickoff party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Blue Zones executive director Nicole Hamm joined GMJ to let viewers know about the kickoff event Saturday June 3rd at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds from 9am-2pm. This FREE community-wide, well-being event will be filled with live demonstrations, vendors, food trucks, and activities, with the goal of nudging our neighbors and ourselves toward well-being. Attendees will learn about different wellness practices they can adopt in their everyday lives.

Blue Zones Project is brought to Jacksonville by Blue Zones and a powerful coalition of community leaders: Baptist Health, Brooks Rehabilitation, the City of Jacksonville, Community First Credit Union, Florida Blue, Jacksonville Jaguars, Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Mayo Clinic, UF Health, and United Way of Northeast Florida. This innovative partnership brings together influential public and private organizations under a shared vision to measurably improve community well-being, resilience, and economic vitality in Jacksonville. Over six years, local leadership and the local Blue Zones Project team will launch and implement policy work and school initiatives across all of Duval County. The Westside, Northside, and East Jax neighborhoods will undergo focused Blue Zones Life Radius transformation. Visit www.bluezones.com/jax for more information.