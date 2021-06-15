Jumbo Shrimp 'Independence Day Fireworks Celebration' set for July 3

Fans are invited to come early to the event, with the club screening a baseball movie on the high-definition video board at 7:30 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's not truly summer without fireworks!

The tradition of July 3 fireworks at 121 Financial Ballpark will continue in 2021 during the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's Independence Day Celebration.

The event will be held at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, July 3.

Fans are invited to come early to the event, with the club screening a baseball movie on the high-definition video board at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

The Jumbo Shrimp also have infield VIP tabletop seating available priced at $99 (seats a maximum of four people) which features an exclusive menu.

Reservations for infield VIP tables are extremely limited and must be booked no later than Wednesday, June 30 by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.