Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to host job fairs May 13, 19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is looking to expand their team by hosting a set of upcoming job fairs.

The club will hold job fairs for 2021 game day positions from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, and Wednesday, May 19 at the ballpark.

Interested applicants are only required to attend one of the job fairs, and will be asked to complete an employment application form.

Applicants may also bring a completed application to the job fair. All applicants will be required to wear face masks and should be prepared to interview at the job fairs.

Individuals are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately.

Potential employees are subject to a background check and drug test. Parking for the job fairs will be in Lot P and applicants may enter through the main stadium gates at the corner of A Philip Randolph Blvd. and E. Adams St.

Open positions are for seasonal employment, including but not limited to all Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball home games, additional stadium events and training.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are seeking candidates for the following positions: Fan Experience Representatives, Game Day Clean Team, Food and Beverage Staff, Kids Zone Attendant, Merchandise Store Employee.