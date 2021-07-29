All donations help provide a safe, happy environment for one of the most endangered animals on the planet – the tiger – and the other rescues.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You can celebrate International Tiger Day at Catty Shack with multiple events scheduled Thursday and Friday.

Catty Shack will host a Facebook Live broadcast Thursday morning, giving a tour of the latest additions designed to improve quality of life for nearly 40 rescued tigers, lions and other exotic animals.

Then Thursday afternoon, the gates will open for self-guided tours from 1 to 3 p.m. Visitors will be able to roam freely by the FURever homes, while staff and volunteers answer questions.

The program continues at 6:30 p.m. Friday evening, when senior staff go LIVE again on Facebook for a special Global Tiger Day Education Series. Viewing is free with an opportunity to donate online to help with food and medical care.

At 7 p.m., Facebook Live continues with a Night Feeding. Adult tickets to see it in person are $45 and come with a FREE T-shirt and a drink. Children get in for $25 and will receive a FREE sno-cone, plus a goodie bag and educational keepsake. Gates open at 6 p.m.

All donations help provide a safe, happy environment for one of the most endangered animals on the planet – the tiger – and the other rescues.

For ticketing information, visit www.cattyshack.org/tickets.