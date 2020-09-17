Catty Shack Ranch asking for community's help after rescuing 14 displaced animals

The ranch says guest restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted its finances but said taking in the animals was the right thing to do.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Catty Shack Ranch is asking for the community's "time and money" to help care for 14 displaced animals the ranch will take in on Friday.

"Catty Shack Ranch Executive Director Curt LoGiudice is questioning his own sanity today after agreeing to give refuge to 14 displaced animals, recently state confiscated from a zoo up north," a news release from the ranch said.

The ranch says guest restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted its finances but said taking in the animals was the right thing to do.

“Not sure how we’re going to do this,” LoGiudice said. “All I know is these animals need our help. I’m hoping the community will do what they always do and jump in to partner with us.”

The ranch is taking in two bears, six foxes and multiple African servals, caracal and bobcats. The ranch hopes to provide large habitats for the new residents, as well as a lot of personal attention and the best veterinary services, according to the news release.

The ranch says the two most valuable resources the community can provide are its time and money.

“We’ve got a fundraiser going on Facebook, or friends can also jump on our website and click the donate button,” LoGiudice said. “We also could use some extra hands over the next couple of weeks.”