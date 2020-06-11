FREE | Check out these fun activities families in Jacksonville can enjoy all month during 'Kids Free November'

The whole month of November, various Jacksonville attractions are offering free admission for kids ages 12 and under with a paying adult.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Families across the First Coast, get ready for a month of free fun thanks to Visit Jacksonville's Kids Free November promotion, offering free admission for children 12 and under to some of Jacksonville's top attractions.

Through Nov. 30, up to five children can get free admission with a paying adult at the following attractions:

"You don't want to miss out on the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, recently name one of the best Zoo's in the country." (VisitJacksonville.com)

370 Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville, Florida 32218

Up to five children age 3 to 12 get a free general admission with each paying adult.

Guests must purchase their tickets online, in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the gate. You can reserve adult and the free child tickets online and will receive the tickets via email.

Hours: Sunday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (subject to change for special events).

"An experience your kids will never forget, a nightly feeding and tour at Catty Shack is sure to wow them! Catty Shack is open for daytime and night feeding tours on specific days. Be sure to check their calendar to see their list of tours." (VisitJacksonville.com)

1860 Starratt Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32226

Two children age 3 to 11 admitted free with a general admission paying adult.

Hours: Since Catty Shack is an all-volunteer organization, its hours are limited. Use the calendar on the organization's website to confirm your visit!

"The Cummer Museum holds one of the finest art collections in the Southeast, with nearly 5,000 objects in its Permanent Collection. The Museum offers world-class art spanning from 2100 B.C. through the 21st century, features diverse special exhibits, and is home to the Wark Collection of Early Meissen Porcelain. Don't miss the Museum’s 2.5 acres of historic gardens that are unique examples of early 20th century garden design, featuring reflecting pools, fountains, arbors, antique ornaments, and sculptures. The majestic Cummer Oak has a canopy of more than 150 feet and is one of the oldest trees in Jacksonville." (VisitJacksonville.com)

829 Riverside Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32204

Up to five children get in free with a general admission-paying adult.

Hours: Tuesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Mondays).

"The goal of the Durkeeville Historical Society is to help educate about the historic African American community." (VisitJacksonville.com)

1293 W. 19th St., Jacksonville, FL 32209

Up to five children get in free with a paying adult.

All children receive a free book of their choice!

Hours: Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"Go Tuk’n has expanded into different parts of Jacksonville to highlight the best of the city. From leading the only Certified Public Art Tour in partnership with ArtRepublic Global to working with local breweries to create the Jax Urban Core Brewery Tour, Go Tuk’n is always looking to provide new experiences." (GoTukn.com)

249 Parker St., Jacksonville, FL 32202

One child will get a free tour per paying adult.

Must use promo code: FREEKIDSNOVEMBER when booking your tour.

The free admission can be used on the following tours: Downtown Jacksonville City Tour (3-hour tour) Certified Public Art Tour (3-hour tour) Certified Riverside Avondale Preservation (RAP) tour (3-hour tour).

Tours must be pre-booked to reserve your times, and tours must be completed in November 2020.

"Kayak Amelia is the official concessionaire in Talbot Islands State Parks, offering guided kayak, stand-up paddleboard (SUP) and Segway ecotours as well as kayak, SUP and bike rentals, SUP instruction, SUP yoga and a summer kid's camp." (VisitJacksonville.com)

13030 Heckscher Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32226

Any adult ticket purchase will get you one free ticket for a child age 3 to 14.

Good for guided tours and rentals.

Hours: every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Owned and operated by The Potter's House International Ministries. King Pins is a great place for family-oriented fun and activities. We have Adult Leagues/Youth Leagues and Youth/Adult Leagues." (facebook.com/kingpinsbowlingcenter)

5310 Lenox Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32205

Up to five children get in free with a general admission-paying adult.

Hours: Mondays, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Closed Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

"Bowling is kind of our thing at Main Event. With a state-of-the-art electronic scoring and entertainment experience that all skill levels can rock out to, you don't just go bowling here. You celebrate every strike, spare ... and even the gutter balls." (mainevent.com)

10370 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Receive a 30-minute arcade timecard with the purchase of a $10 FUN card (limit five).

Must present offer on mobile device or mention "Jax Kids Free November" upon arrival.

Hours: Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, 11 a.m. to midnight. Mondays, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

"MOSH features interactive, award-winning exhibitions such as Currents of Time, Atlantic Tails and JEA PowerPlay. The Museum’s most popular exhibits include the health science exhibition, Health in Motion and the Florida Naturalist’s Center, which houses animals native to Northeast Florida. Daily science shows, live animal shows, planetarium programs and a children’s area – KidSpace – combine to ensure there is always something to stimulate the mind and awaken the imagination for guests of all ages." (VisitJacksonville.com)

1025 Museum Circle, Jacksonville, Florida 32207

Up to five children get in free per paying adult.

Hours: Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.

"The Ritz Theatre and Museum is the premiere African American arts facility in the historical LaVilla area of downtown Jacksonville. The beautiful facility houses a 400-seat theatre and a museum and gallery which feature a permanent collection and traveling exhibits from around the country." (VisitJacksonville.com)

829 North Davis St., Jacksonville, Florida 32202

For any adult ticket, you will receive a free ticket for a child age 7 to 17.

You can also get a free wall banner or poster for following the Ritz Theatre and Museum on social media, signing up for their newsletter and stopping by in November.

Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"You don't want to miss the sweetest spot in Jacksonville, Sweet Pete's! Swing by their Downtown location where you’ll find 20,000 square feet of fun! Inside you will find a candy factory with an interactive gallery, two large retail areas, a rooftop patio and dessert bar!" (VisitJacksonville.com)

400 N. Hogan St., Jacksonville, Florida 32202

With the purchase of one adult ticket for the "My Bar My Way" tour, you get two children's tickets free (up to three paid adults, six free children max).

Classes are offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

Sign up online at sweetpetescandy.com.

Most of the deals cannot be used for special events or combined with other offers or discounts. This offer is not intended for schools, organizations or associations, Visit Jacksonville's website says.

