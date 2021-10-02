WATCH LIVE: Downtown Vision, Inc. announces free entertainment series coming to Jacksonville this spring

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Downtown Vision, Inc. will announce a free entertainment series in Jacksonville, in partnership with VyStar Credit Union and the Florida Theatre Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say this initiative will encourage people to come back Downtown to enjoy a safe and entertaining environment.
The announcement will be made at 1 p.m. on Riverfront Plaza located at 2 Independent Drive.
The free entertainment series will be coming to Jacksonville this spring.
First Coast News will live stream the announcement and update this story once more information is released.