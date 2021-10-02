x
WATCH LIVE: Downtown Vision, Inc. announces free entertainment series coming to Jacksonville this spring

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Downtown Vision, Inc. will announce a free entertainment series in Jacksonville, in partnership with VyStar Credit Union and the Florida Theatre Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say this initiative will encourage people to come back Downtown to enjoy a safe and entertaining environment.

The announcement will be made at 1 p.m. on Riverfront Plaza located at 2 Independent Drive.

The free entertainment series will be coming to Jacksonville this spring.

First Coast News will live stream the announcement and update this story once more information is released.

   