Downtown Investment Authority asking for development proposals for former Jacksonville Landing site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The City of Jacksonville's Downtown Investment Authority is searching for a design firm to develop a plan for the future of Riverfront Plaza, the new name for the former Jacksonville Landing site.

The DIA released a request for proposals Wednesday, inviting qualified design firms to participate in a design competition to develop "a vibrant and iconic public space on the premier waterfront site in Downtown Jacksonville."

The competition will involve presentations at public workshops, with one team being chosen to complete the design. In a news release, the DIA says it wants the "aesthetic, functional and programmatic design of the public space and the integration of public art to create a recognizable symbol of Downtown Jacksonville."

The RFP selection process will begin with submission of qualifications, which the city will evaluate, score and narrow down to three shortlisted design teams to compete. That selection will take place before the end of March, the DIA release says.

The second phase of the process will see the three shortlisted design teams receive a stipend to complete 50% designs to showcase their vision for the plaza through public oral interviews in late June. This portion of the process will allow for public comment on how the designs will interface with future private development.

The selected winner will be invited to negotiate a full professional services design contract with the city.

The city is working to make sure the park's design and construction coordinate with nearby public infrastructure projects, including the Hogan Street Cycle Track, the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts bulkhead restoration and Music Commons and bulkhead improvements at the Riverfront Plaza. The city hopes to be under construction on the new public space by January of 2022, according to the DIA release.

In the release, DIA CEO Lori Boyer says the group dedicated a lot of time and effort to prepare a scope and assign evaluation points to evaluate the requirements needed for a successful design.

"We look forward to reviewing the submissions come March and wish all interested parties the best of luck," Boyer says.

Anyone with questions about the RFP should submit them via email to Dustin Freeman at dfreeman@coj.net. Interested design firms may also attend a non-mandatory pre-bid conference via Zoom on Jan. 29 at 11 a.m.