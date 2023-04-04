'Brew & BBQ' event returning to Jacksonville

You can expect plenty of barbecue food trucks, a wide range of beers to choose from and great music.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bluegrass, Beer, and Barbecue is now Brew & BBQ and coming back to James Weldon Johnson Park in September.

The event will be held Sept. 30, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can expect plenty of barbecue food trucks, a wide range of beers to choose from, a plethora of vendors and great music.

This year's lineup includes experimental funk soloist, Soliloquy; local jam-fusion luminaries, the Parker Urban Band; and Jacksonville's own psychedelic bluegrass festival favorites, The Firewater Tent Revival.

The concert is presented by Friends of James Weldon Johnson Park, family friendly, and free to attend. Limited seating will be available at this event; however, you are welcome to bring your own chair. Dogs are welcome too.

For more information, please visit jamesweldonjohnsonpark.org