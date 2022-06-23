Four Jacksonville restaurants make list of 100 top places to eat in Florida

From iconic BBQ to fresh seafood and everything in between, there are hundreds of places that could be considered 'foodie gems' in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast is no stranger to good eats.

Which is why it's not surprising that several local restaurants made Yelp’s list of 'Top 100 Florida Restaurants' in 2022.

Catullo’s Italian

Catullo’s Italian on San Pablo Road came in at #10 on the list. If you haven't been, it's truly one of the best meals in Jacksonville.

The restaurant started out as a food truck and now, people line up outside the busy brick-and-mortar restaurant that specializes in homemade pasta and fresh seafood. One of their signature dishes is the pear fiocci, but if you try whatever is on special, you won't be disappointed.

Going out with a bang! Risotto Milanese : This risotto was made famous by Gualtiero Marchesi in Milan, it's started... Posted by Catullo's Italian on Friday, December 31, 2021

Hana Moon Sushi

Hana Moon Sushi on San Jose Boulevard came in at #38 on Yelp's list. Located in between a gas station and a smoke shop, the restaurant is inconspicuous, but boats some of the city's best sushi and ramen.

It also offers hibachi, Bento boxes and other amazing entrées.

Fan of squid? Hana Moon offers a whole grilled squid with chef sauce that is a big talker on Yelp.

Hana Moon Sushi Party Tray Best Valued, Best Quality! Any 6 Special Roll for only $62.95 Any 4 Special Roll + 2 Maki Roll (small roll) for only $52.95 Any 8 Maki Roll for only $38.95. Posted by HANA MOON on Thursday, August 20, 2020

Balkan Café

Coming in at #76 is Balkan Cafe on Beach Boulevard. Balkan cuisine combines characteristics of European cuisine with some of those from Western Asia. This place has it all!

From Sudzuka to Cevapi, Balkan Café is known for providing delicious, and exotic, bites.

Balkan also boats a wide selection of Eastern European beers and elaborate desserts.

'Balkan Café is a wonderful, small, family owned restaurant that puts a lot of love into their food. You can taste the time they take to make the wonderful goodness that comes out of here," said Anglela D. on Yelp.

Sweet Sushi and Grill

Coming in at #92 is Sweet Sushi & Grill located on Old St Augustine Road.

The restaurant offers a wide array of authentic Japanese Food, such as Hibachi Filet Mignon, Tempura Shrimp, Peanut Avocado Roll, Sweet Heart Roll and much more.