St. Augustine BBQ joint named 'Best in Florida'

Datil peppers, anyone?

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A First Coast BBQ joint has been named the best in Florida by Cheapism, a website dedicated to finding the best products and services at the best price.

Woodpeckers Backyard BBQ has been serving up smoked barbecue in the St. Augustine area for years. What sets them apart is their incorporation of datil peppers, which are native to the area.

"True to its name, Woodpeckers Backyard BBQ has a large yard where you can hang out and enjoy some smoked meat while you throw a Frisbee around," reports Cheapism. "It serves up barbecued turkey, brisket, pork, ribs, and sausage with four sauces, including Alabama white sauce and a spicy version with datil peppers grown in St. Augustine."

Woodpeckers Backyard BBQ is locally owned and operated by Lisa Marston.

It opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. each day. It's closed Monday.