Jacksonville was covered in snow 33 years ago today

A look back at the last time accumulated snowfall fell in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — December 23rd 1989.

Anyone who was in Jacksonville that day knows where they were and what they were doing. It was the date of the heaviest snowfall in the city of Jacksonville in recent memory. Also, only 1 of 3 days where the city reported accumulated snowfall, the others being in 1899 and 1958.

Jacksonville reported .8 total inches from the storm, that is for official records at the airport though. Jacksonville beach reported 2.5 inches on the ground.

This rare Christmas snow was setup from a strong 1055mb cold high pressure that plunged south driving freezing behind a cold front across the entire south eastern USA. That combined with a low pressure off the coast of the Carolinas which helped pull the Jet Stream and upper level winds to the south east led to snow developing here on the First Coast.

Prior to the snowfall rain fell over Jacksonville which led to a freeze along with snow. This combination made most roads and bridges across the area impassible.

Despite the entire First Coast being shut down plenty of people still got out to enjoy the winter wonderland. The photos below are from our First Coast News Weather Watchers.