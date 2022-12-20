City Rescue Mission to open cold night shelter Thursday

Staff say it's too dangerous for people to stay in the cold and are welcoming them at both of the shelter's locations on State and McDuff streets.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local shelters are preparing to offer a warm stay to people on the streets this week as temperatures are expected to drop.

City Rescue Mission's cold night shelter opens when temperatures drop below 40 degrees. Staff say it's too dangerous for people to stay out in the cold and are welcoming them at both of the shelter's locations on State and McDuff streets starting Thursday night.

Executive Director Paul Stasi says it is prepared to help between 100 and 300 people with shelter this weekend.

“People can come in and we provide mattresses. They could stay on the floor in the dining room, blankets, pillows, meals, and shower, a change of clothes if they need that," said Executive Director Paul Stasi.

When it gets cold, Stasi says it is important to think of the 4 P's: people, pets, pipes, and plants.

"If you see anybody out there who is staying on the street, we don't want them to be out there this coming weekend. It's just too cold is dangerous and we want them to come in, and we're there for them," Stasi said.