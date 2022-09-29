Thousands of customers without power along the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of customers are without power along the First Coast as Hurricane Ian makes its way across the state.
The storm made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane near Cayo Costa. The storm is expected to weaken to a Tropical Storm by the time it reaches Jacksonville.
As of 2 a.m. Thursday, there are over 8,000 customers without power in St. Johns County, according to Florida Power & Light.
There are 4,100 customers without power in the Jacksonville area, according to a JEA outage map.
Earlier this week, JEA crews got staging areas ready.
One is at FSCJ's south campus in the Sandalwood neighborhood. The other is at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center.
More than 50 utility trucks came in from Texas, Alabama and New England.