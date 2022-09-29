Thousands of customers without power along the First Coast

As of 2 a.m. Thursday, there are over 8,000 customers without power in St. Johns County, according to Florida Power & Light.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of customers are without power along the First Coast as Hurricane Ian makes its way across the state.

The storm made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane near Cayo Costa. The storm is expected to weaken to a Tropical Storm by the time it reaches Jacksonville.

As of 2 a.m. Thursday, there are over 8,000 customers without power in St. Johns County, according to Florida Power & Light.

There are 4,100 customers without power in the Jacksonville area, according to a JEA outage map.

Earlier this week, JEA crews got staging areas ready.

One is at FSCJ's south campus in the Sandalwood neighborhood. The other is at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center.