x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hurricane Preparedness

Thousands of customers without power along the First Coast

As of 2 a.m. Thursday, there are over 8,000 customers without power in St. Johns County, according to Florida Power & Light.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of customers are without power along the First Coast as Hurricane Ian makes its way across the state.

The storm made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane near Cayo Costa. The storm is expected to weaken to a Tropical Storm by the time it reaches Jacksonville.

As of 2 a.m. Thursday, there are over 8,000 customers without power in St. Johns County, according to Florida Power & Light.

There are 4,100 customers without power in the Jacksonville area, according to a JEA outage map.

RELATED: JEA bringing in backup from Texas, Alabama and New England

Earlier this week, JEA crews got staging areas ready. 

One is at FSCJ's south campus in the Sandalwood neighborhood. The other is at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center. 

More than 50 utility trucks came in from Texas, Alabama and New England.

RELATED: A look at some of the most powerful hurricanes to hit Florida

RELATED: Officials urging St. Augustine residents to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out