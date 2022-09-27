Some St. Augustine residents choosing to stay, tough out the storm

St. Augustine and Anastasia residents are encouraged to evacuate with Irma on the way

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is approaching the First Coast. It's evident from the wind and waves near the coastal lines at the Davis Shores neighborhood.

The storm is supposed to arrive on Wednesday, but that's not enough to move Daniel Burch. For a few more hours, he took the time to fish and release Lemon Sharks before the water currents become unbearable. The local fisherman said he does not plan on evacuating.

"I only evacuated once and that was back in 99 for Floyd," Burch added.

Like many homeowners in the neighborhood, Burch is ready for Ian. Storms have a history of flooding in the Davis Shores neighborhood. St. Augustine residents are under an evacuation order that takes effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Staying home is a risk Lynn Stecker isn't taking.

Stecker said she moved to Davis Shores weeks before Matthew. A year later, Irma showed up. She said her family would be upset if she stayed for Ian.

"If my city officials ask me to leave I will do my duty and leave," Stecker said.

However, Stecker's neighbor, Tom said he wasn't going anywhere. If Irma didn't force him to leave, he's confident Ian won't either. He's betting on himself.

Tom told First Coast News he's not sand bagging his home and he needs new windows. The St. Augustine resident smirked and said cautious and prudent.

To Tom, Ian not an issue.

"If it [Ian] shifts towards a Matthew then I'll leave," Tom explained. "But a Irma-kind-of-storm... No."

It's only a matter of time. St. Johns County Officials are worried about the rain and a storm surge.

St. Johns County Emergency management officials have announced an evacuation for coastal areas of St. Johns County. This includes Zone A, Zone B and Zone F South of County Road 214 starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday/

These zones include the entire city of St. Augustine and Anastasia Island. This includes people who live in boats, RVS and mobile homes. Officials say once you leave the barrier islands, the roads may close and it may become difficult to come back.

If you live in St. Johns County, can find your evacuation zone by clicking here.