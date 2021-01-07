OUTAGE UPDATES: More than 17,800 customers without power in Tampa Bay

Elsa could cause issues with the Tampa Bay area's electrical infrastructure, meaning localized power outages.

TAMPA, Fla. — Elsa brought heavy rain and dangerous winds to the Tampa Bay area Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

Any of those could cause issues with the Tampa Bay area's electrical infrastructure, meaning localized power outages.

As of 4:20 Wednesday morning, more than 17,876 customers are already without power in the Tampa Bay area due to the storm. A majority of outages are served under TECO, but other outages were reported by Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy.

Here are links to the outage maps for power companies in the area:

For the latest information, on Elsa's path, download the free 10 Tampa Bay app.