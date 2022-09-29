DeSantis: Fuel generators, tarps, high water ladders on the way to those impacted by Hurricane Ian

More resources to assist those affected by the storm are being distributed across Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Example video title will go here for this video

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More relief is on the way for people who were affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Fuel generators, tarps for families and high-water ladders are being distributed across the state to get to those in need.

"There are more ambulances, more food, water and ice, more fuel generators going to the southwestern Florida region," DeSantis said during a news conference Thursday at the Florida Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. "We are bringing in more tarps, bringing in kits for parents of infants and toddlers to give them 10 days' worth of support and bringing in more high-water ladders."

As more first responders make their way toward those who need help, DeSantis said their vehicles need to be in good condition to do so.

"We are also bringing in two full-service mechanical shops to help to repair and maintain emergency vehicles, which are in rugged conditions when they are going through water and other stuff," he said.

People who are still waiting for help must try their best to remain as safe as possible and not try to get rid of debris that may put their lives at more risk, director of Florida Division of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie said.

"If you do not know how to climb a ladder, if you do not know what the difference is between a cable line and a power line, you should not be interacting with any of those things," Guthrie said. "Leave that to the professionals and please be safe."

During a natural disaster, there are significantly more indirect deaths that are 100% preventable compared to the lives lost in the disaster itself, according to Guthrie.