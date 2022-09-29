Here's what Fort Myers Beach's fishing pier looks like in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Only a remnant of Fort Myers Beach's fishing pier remains after Hurricane Ian blew through and devastated the area. You can see debris littering the beach nearby the barren pier.
Before Ian's wrath, this is what the pier looked like.
Fort Myers Beach was one of many cities hit hardest on Florida's southwest coast due to the storm surge and extensive flooding.
PHOTOS: Aftermath of Hurricane Ian shows disastrous damage in southwest Florida
Fort Myers Police reminded residents earlier Thursday to continue to stay off the roads as they continue to check on families and clean up the damage.
You can check out the full scope of the damage at the beach in the video below.