Here's what Fort Myers Beach's fishing pier looks like in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

A glimpse at before and after the powerful Category 4 storm tore threw the pier.

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Only a remnant of Fort Myers Beach's fishing pier remains after Hurricane Ian blew through and devastated the area. You can see debris littering the beach nearby the barren pier.

Before Ian's wrath, this is what the pier looked like.

Fort Myers Beach was one of many cities hit hardest on Florida's southwest coast due to the storm surge and extensive flooding.

Fort Myers Police reminded residents earlier Thursday to continue to stay off the roads as they continue to check on families and clean up the damage.

STAY OFF THE ROADWAYS 🚨



We understand that residents want to check on their belongings and families, but we urge you to STAY OFF local roadways. There is a curfew in effect‼️ Being on the roadways is hindering response law enforcement and public safety response. pic.twitter.com/8HkJt1c32L — Fort Myers Police (@fortmyerspolice) September 29, 2022