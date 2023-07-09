3 storm-related deaths from Hurricane Idalia confirmed in Florida

The Florida Medical Examiners Commission has now confirmed a death in Alachua County, one in Brevard County and one in Dixie County.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — The Medical Examiners Commission confirmed Thursday that three people have died in three, separate Florida counties from Hurricane Idalia, according to a press release.

Florida’s 25 local district medical examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) following examinations and confirmation that a death is storm-related. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement staffs the MEC.

As of Friday, the MEC has confirmed three deaths attributed to Hurricane Idalia from the counties listed below.

Alachua County – 1

Brevard County – 1

Dixie County – 1

As many as a half-million customers were without power at one point in Florida and Georgia as the storm ripped down utility poles, 10 Tampa Bay reported.

President Joe Biden approved Florida's request for a Major Disaster Declaration last Saturday on Sept. 2, meaning residents in certain Florida counties can apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.

The money can go toward grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help people recover from the effects of the storm.

To apply for assistance, click here, use the FEMA app or call 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day of the week and help is available in most languages.