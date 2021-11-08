JSO: 2 children, woman suffer minor injuries after Jacksonville police car rear-ends them

The crash happened on I-95 South just before MM 361.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two children were injured after a police officer collided into the back of the vehicle they were in on Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the children, ages 5 and 2, only suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-95 South just after the Dunn Avenue exit, police say.

It was at that time that police say a Kia was traveling in the left-hand lane suffering from engine problems. Police say the driver of the vehicle was a 26-year-old woman and children.

JSO says the woman put on her hazard lights because she was driving at a slow rate of speed and there was no option to pull over due to construction.

Around the same time, a Ford Fusion traveling behind the Kia abruptly made a lane change. The vehicle behind the Fusion was an unmarked JSO vehicle, who tried to brake for the slowed Kia, but ultimately crashed into the back of it, JSO says.

Police say the Kia spun out and then collided with the right side barrier wall.

All occupants were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The officer also suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to a hospital.

A traffic homicide lieutenant with JSO says the woman was doing exactly what she should have done, given that construction prevented her to pull over.

JSO says the Kia is a total loss.

Lanes in the area are still blocked.