JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a traffic crash with a fatality on Monument Road Friday.

Police say that the crash happened sometime before 3 p.m. near St John's Bluff. At this time, details surrounding the crash are unclear.

Police are expected to give additional information at 3:30.

You can watch live here