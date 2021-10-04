Victim in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Nocatee

Traffic is being rerouted and drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area.

NOCATEE, Fla. — A victim is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash on Crosswater Parkway in Nocatee Friday evening, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

SJCSO said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m.

The accident was reported as a hit and run but authorities have found the vehicle and driver. The crash involved a grey vehicle versus a bike, deputies said.

A female victim was flown to a hospital as a trauma alert in serious critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

At this time, Crosswater Parkway is closed off at Del Webb. Multiple crews are still on scene investigating.

