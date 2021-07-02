Neptune Beach man dead after crash involving motorcycle near Girvin and Atlantic

The crash happened around 11 p.m. in front of the Indian Springs subdivision.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Neptune Beach man is dead following a crash in the Intracoastal West area of Jacksonville Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. in front of the Indian Springs subdivision.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a white GMC Yukon was stopped in the left turn lane in the intersection preparing to cross the eastbound lanes onto Indian Springs Drive. At the same time, a silver Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Atlantic Boulevard in the center lane.

The Yukon reportedly turned left in front of the motorcycle and as a result, the motorcycle struck the side of the vehicle.

The Yukon came to rest facing an easterly direction on Indian Springs Drive, north of the area of impact.

The rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

His name has not been released but he was a 44-year-old man from Neptune Beach.

FHP says charges are pending.