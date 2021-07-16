Watch Live: Police give update after fatal crash in Woodstock area

Crews are on scene advising that there is one death involved, and two patients in serious condition.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will be giving an update at 1:30 p.m.)

Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are responding to a fatal crash in the Woodstock area.

JFRD tweeted around 11:45 a.m. that the crash happened in the 1000 block of Edgewood Avenue, involving multiple cars with multiple injuries.

Crews are on scene are advising that there is one death involved, and two patients in serious condition.

At this time it's not clear what caused the crash.

Edgewood Avenue is closed in both directions between Commonwealth and W 1st Street.

