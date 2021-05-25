Georgia state troopers, local law enforcement officers host news conference

Troopers remind drivers and passengers to make the summer travel season safe by always wearing a seat belt.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — State troopers and local law enforcement officers are asking everyone to help stop the rise in traffic deaths in Georgia by buckling up and driving safely.

On Tuesday, there will be a news conference ahead of Memorial Day weekend hosted by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Local Law Enforcement Agencies at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety is joining state troopers, sheriff's deputies, and police officers from across Georgia before the Memorial Day holiday weekend to remind drivers and passengers to make the summer travel season safe by always wearing a seat belt.

Law enforcement officers will share personal stories on how seat belts saved their lives in traffic crashes and how seat belts have saved the lives of others in traffic crashes they have investigated.

The rising number of traffic deaths in the United States States during the pandemic in 2020 is continuing in Georgia and much of the nation in 2021.

A preliminary estimate from the National Safety Council shows that traffic deaths in the United States in 2020 rose by 8% from 2019. The NSC report shows that Georgia is one of eight states that saw an increase in traffic deaths of 15 percent or higher from 2019 to 2020.