First responders working to clear crash on Mathews Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First responders are on the scene of a crash on Mathews Bridge East just before the bridge itself, according to an alert from Florida 511.

The crash sparked a fire in a vehicle, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. First responders took at least one person to the hospital with injuries.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two left lanes are currently blocked, the Florida 511 alert said.

The JFRD reports traffic is backed for in both directions.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible during their afternoon commute.

Crews have responded to a traffic eastbound on the Mathews Bridge with injuries and a car fire.... traffic is backed up in both directions... expect delays. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) May 24, 2021