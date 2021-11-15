FHP looking for damaged vehicle after deadly hit-and-run on Jacksonville's Southside

FHP says the vehicle is a 2001-2005 Honda Civic with damage to the right front, right headlight assembly and has a right rearview mirror missing.

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a damaged vehicle who allegedly fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash on Jacksonville's Southside early Monday morning.

Sometime overnight, an unknown vehicle was traveling south on Southside Boulevard just north of Butler Boulevard in the right travel lane, FHP says. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking south on the right shoulder of the roadway.

FHP says the vehicle exited the roadway and entered into the grass shoulder, striking the individual. The pedestrian was located around 7 a.m. by passing motorists, says FHP.

He was declared dead by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. At this time, his identity has not been released. However, we do know he was a 33-year-old man from Colorado.

FHP says the vehicle is a 2001-2005 Honda Civic with damage to the right front, right headlight assembly, has a right rearview mirror missing, and may have other damage to the right side of the vehicle.