FHP searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run on Heckscher Drive

The vehicle is a silver Subaru SUV with right front-end damage and a missing fog lamp, according to new photos tweeted Tuesday by FHP.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month on Heckscher Drive.

The vehicle is a silver Subaru SUV with right front-end damage and a missing fog lamp, according to new photos tweeted Tuesday by FHP.

The first picture in the tweet below was taken prior to the crash. The second and third were taken from different angles at the same timeframe, after the collision, and depict the missing or damaged right fog lamp.

The vehicle was involved in a crash that killed a bicyclist on Oct. 30, FHP tweeted.

Story continues below.

Additional Pictures of Suspect Vehicle: 1st picture was prior to crash. 2nd and 3rd pictures were taken same timeframe after collison at different angles (notice the missing/damaged right fog lamp). pic.twitter.com/Cv1BRa75aF — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) November 9, 2021

The vehicle was driving west on Heckscher Drive (State Road 105) approaching Eastport Road in the outside lane. The cyclist was on the right side paved shoulder of the road when the driver failed to maintain their lane and veered into the shoulder, crashing into the bicycle, according to a report from FHP.

The cyclist, a 27-year-old Jacksonville man, crashed into a steel sign pole and was taken to UF Health Jacksonville with critical injuries, the report says. He later died.

The driver fled the scene, according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at *FHP (*347). You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.